Google wins zoning approval for huge data center near Detroit airport

Google’s proposed data center in Wayne County is one step closer to starting construction.

After nearly an hour of public comment at a zoning board meeting on Wednesday evening, members of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve a final site plan for the project. The site is already zoned for industrial use and the board is required to approve projects that fit within industrial-use guidelines.

The project has been hailed by developers and local officials as a significant investment in the area, but local residents have voiced concern about noise pollution, utility use, and the impacts of construction.

The proposed data center, called Project Cannoli, is set to be located on a 282-acre site situated between I-94 and I-275, a few miles west of the Detroit Metro Airport. The land currently consists of fields, woods, and wetlands.

Google will be the final owner and operator of the site, but construction is being managed by industrial developer Panattoni.

Adam Kramer, data center executive for Panattoni, told commissioners that bringing Google’s operations to Van Buren Township “represents an incredible generational investment from one of the best companies in the world.”

Officials with Van Buren Township and Wayne County agreed to give Google a $125 million tax break for the project. County officials overrode the veto of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans at the start of October to approve the waiver. Google has agreed to provide $15 million each to both the county and the township.

Kramer said site construction would bring $2 billion in contracts to businesses in Wayne County and emphasized his company’s partnership with Detroit-based contractor Walbridge Construction. He said the completed facility will host between 50 to 200 on-site employees.

Sarah Gregory, with the economic development organization Detroit Regional Partnership, said bringing Google to the site would make the company “the township’s single largest taxpayer,” providing significant funding to public services.

“Communities don’t get opportunities like this every day,” Gregory said. “This is a chance to welcome one of the most sophisticated and well-capitalized technology companies on the planet earth, making a multi-billion dollar investment right here in Van Buren Township.”

Local residents, especially those living in an adjacent subdivision, have pushed back on the proposed data center. Van Buren Township Trustees have faced recall efforts over their backing for the project.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, concerns focused on noise levels from the facility and impacts of construction.

Maggie Brumar said she hears “the constant — it’s every half hour — dumping of the dump trucks” from her home in an adjacent subdivision and that she can't keep her windows open because of the dust being generated.

“I would invite everybody in the suits and ties today to a barbecue in my backyard,” she said, turning to face the Panattoni employees. “Warning, you will need masks because my backyard has no dust protection.”

Joe Jones, who also lives near the project site, said it was misguided to expect Google to bring benefits to the local community.

“Are you out of your mind? They’re one of the most ruthless … companies in the world,” Jones said. “They don’t give a crap about any of us here.”

Mickie Wordhouse, who operates a local food pantry, said she understands concerns about construction but expressed hope that the project could lead to better public services for Van Buren Township.

“I just want to try to be positive,” Wordhouse said. “I’m just hoping that Google comes through for all of us.”

Before calling for a final vote, commission member and township Trustee Jeff Jahr said he appreciated that local residents had the ability to voice their concerns. But, he said, “Our job as planning commissioners is to verify that the construction is in line with the law.”

Google's proposed data center, Jahr said, is a "permitted use in the zone, and they have a right to use it.”