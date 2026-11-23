Buchanan Elementary school in Grand Rapids served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for families last week, as part of an effort to provide broad support for students and families — many of whom have been impacted by increased immigration enforcement.

Vanessa Cervantes is the community schools coordinator at Buchanan, and she said the dinner was meant to remind everyone that they're "one big familia here.”

School administrators invited the 400 or so students who attend the school, along with their families, to take part in a meal in the school’s cafeteria.

Teachers and staff served families turkey, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Cervantes said the dinner might be the only time families partake in the traditional Thanksgiving spread.

"I know in my culture we don't really eat turkey, we eat tamales, so I know that everybody is different,” she said. “So it's really nice to just see them come and try and just experience that American culture here."

What's not lost on her is the notion that at its heart, Thanksgiving is a holiday tied to an immigration story — one in which persecuted people were welcomed and cared for by those who had already been living in what came to be the United States.

Nearly 90% of students at Buchanan are Latinx, said Assistant Principal Elena Conley, and the student population has dropped by dozens of students — often because families decided to return to their home countries. Others have lost parents or other relatives due to the consequences of immigration-related arrests.

“We’re look to support the whole child right now; we always do that in education,” she said. “But more than ever, we have just seen our students needing everything from behavior support, mental health support, [and] food support."

Conley said the school serves as a sort of hub, referring students and families to local organizations or service providers who can address their needs.

In some cases, school staff have stepped up to help as well.

After being asked to write immigration support letters for several families, Cervantes, the community services coordinator, became a notary.

She did it, she said, so she could serve as a “one stop shop,” and, by doing so, help them sidestep transportation concerns and language barriers.

The school has also been a pick-up point for food baskets provided by community organizations. Cervantes said teachers and staff helped identify 50 families with increased need this season, and will be providing them with food baskets for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We have families, they come, they see their baskets, they see their gifts, they come, they're excited,” she said. “And they shed tears on tears of joy because they just see like, wow, this is all for us."