© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday December 20 2025 at 7 p.m. This week: The Holiday Jamz

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 14, 2025 at 10:54 AM EST
Nicole Henry
Nicole Henry My Favorite Things cover art
Nicole Henry

I’m Karl Smith, host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®. Each Saturday, I share the music of smooth jazz artists—some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, all bringing a fresh, modern sound. This week, one of my favorites, vocalist Nicole Henry, joins the mix. Her rendition of the classic “My Favorite Things” is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Catch it all on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
News J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzFeaturefeaturespodcastpodcasts