J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday December 20 2025 at 7 p.m. This week: The Holiday Jamz

I’m Karl Smith, host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®. Each Saturday, I share the music of smooth jazz artists—some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, all bringing a fresh, modern sound. This week, one of my favorites, vocalist Nicole Henry, joins the mix. Her rendition of the classic “My Favorite Things” is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Catch it all on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

