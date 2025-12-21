© 2025 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday December 27 2025 at 7 p.m. Adam Hawley

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 21, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Adam Hawley Roller Sk8
Adam Hawley Roller Sk8 cover art
Adam Hawley Roller Sk8

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but always bringing a modern sound.

This week Karl looks back on his hot playlist of 2025. He also hovers on the work of guitarist, composer, and producer Adam Hawley—Billboard's 2025 Artist of the Year: He's in the spotlight. Hear some of his hottest tracks of the year on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.
