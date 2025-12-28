J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 3 2026 at 7 p.m. Nicholas Cole

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith delivers the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge.

This week, J:Cubed features keyboardist, producer, and composer Nicholas Cole. A lifelong musician who began playing piano and organ at age four in church, Nicholas recorded his first album in a home studio with his father. Influenced by Brian Culbertson, his sound blends irresistible melodies with uplifting, spiritual energy. Drawing from the deep connection between jazz and gospel, Nicholas weaves soulful riffs and rich chord progressions into contemporary jazz that truly comes from the heart.

