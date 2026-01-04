J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 10 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Kim Scott

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge.

This week, J:Cubed spotlights contemporary jazz superstar Kim Scott. From her debut Crossing Over to the #1 Billboard album SHINE and her latest chart-topper Livin’ It Up, the Innervision Records flutist dazzles with flawless technique, intoxicating melodies, and award-winning artistry.

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.

