J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 17 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Jackiem Joyner

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge.

This week, J:Cubed spotlights saxophonist Jackiem Joyner. His latest song title is about rising above and defeating the odds. He shares, “They said it couldn’t be done. They said I’d fade out quietly. But that’s not how I’m wired. You can try to slow me down, but I don’t stop—I shift. I adapt. I rise… “Just Like that.” “Just Like That” is the lead on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.

