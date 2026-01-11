© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 17 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Jackiem Joyner

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 11, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST
Jackiem Joyner
Jackiem Joyner album cover
Jackiem Joyner

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith brings you the best in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge.

This week, J:Cubed spotlights saxophonist Jackiem Joyner. His latest song title is about rising above and defeating the odds. He shares, “They said it couldn’t be done. They said I’d fade out quietly. But that’s not how I’m wired. You can try to slow me down, but I don’t stop—I shift. I adapt. I rise… “Just Like that.” “Just Like That” is the lead on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.
Tags
News J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzFeaturefeaturespodcastspodcast