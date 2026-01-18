J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 24 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Tim Bowman

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith delivers the finest in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge.

This week, chart-topping guitarist Tim Bowman brings his signature blend of smooth jazz, gospel, soul, and blues. With a career spanning more than 30 years, the Detroit native first honed his craft in church, served as musical director for the Winans, and launched his solo career in 1987. Bowman’s romantic melodies and blues-inspired grooves shine again on his latest single, “Come With Me (Let’s Take a Ride),” produced by Michael Broening and it’s the lead on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.

