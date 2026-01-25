J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday January 31 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Gerald Albright

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith delivers the finest in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge. This week features saxophonist, bassist, composer, and producer Gerald Albright.

Everyone gets excited when Gerald releases new music—and Hot Chocolate is no exception. That’s the title of his latest EP, a project he describes as “designed for musicality, fun, unique grooves, and ingredients for the soul.”

Gerald says the healing power of music brings people together from all walks of life and offers a positive escape from life’s challenges. His new single, “More Than Enough,” leads the way on this release—and you’ll hear it on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7, right here on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

