J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday February 7 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Silk and NightWind

Published February 2, 2026 at 8:21 AM EST
Silk and NightWind

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®**, with host Karl Smith, delivers the finest in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge. This week, Karl features Chicago-area stylist Silk and Nightwind. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Silk continues to impress with creativity and passion. Leading his contemporary jazz and pop concept band, he’s on a mission to deliver music in ways audiences have never heard before.

An exceptional songwriter and performer, Silk brings depth, heart, and innovation to every note. Hear his latest release, “Bananas,” and an inspiring conversation—Saturday night at 7, right here on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.
