J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday February 14 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: My Funny Valentine

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith explores one of the most enduring standards in the Great American Songbook—“My Funny Valentine.” Written by legendary composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart, the song debuted in their 1937 Broadway musical *Babes in Arms*. Though it began as a show tune, “My Funny Valentine” found its true home in jazz during the 1950s, becoming one of the most recorded songs in music history, with more than 1,000 versions. Frank Sinatra’s iconic 1954 recording helped cement its place as a timeless classic. Catch it on J:Cubed**, Saturday night at 7 here on your NPR station, **88.1 WVPE**.

