J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 21 2026 at 7 p.m. Marion Meadows
Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week’s spotlight: saxophonist Marion Meadows. For 34 years, Marion’s soulful sound has blended beauty, peace, and joy—whether as a leader or collaborating with legends like Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and The Temptations.
Catch him on J:Cubed! Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.