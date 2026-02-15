J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday February 21 2026 at 7 p.m. Marion Meadows

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week’s spotlight: saxophonist Marion Meadows. For 34 years, Marion’s soulful sound has blended beauty, peace, and joy—whether as a leader or collaborating with legends like Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and The Temptations.

Catch him on J:Cubed! Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

