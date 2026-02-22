J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday February 28 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Adam Hawley

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith delivers the finest in smooth jazz every Saturday night—music rooted in tradition with a modern edge. This week features Adam Hawley and his vibrant new single Electric.

The 19-time Billboard #1 guitarist and 2025 Artist of the Year brings explosive energy to this title track from his upcoming seventh album, released on MBF Entertainment. Featuring dazzling sax lines from Everette Harp, the track is a high-powered, feel-good anthem.

Hear it Saturday night at 7 on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

