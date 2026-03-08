© 2026 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday March 14 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Najee

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 8, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT
Najee Catch a Feelin single cover
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith
This week, Najee returns with a fresh musical flavor—this time stepping out front on flute instead of his signature sax. The result? A smooth, cool groove that feels both unexpected and right on time. Produced by Jean-Paul 'Bluey' Maunick—founding member of Incognito—alongside longtime collaborator Richard Bull.
Adding another layer of magic, Will Downing delivers vocal work like only he can
Catch it on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE. Cool. Smooth. Hot.
