J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday March 21 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Pieces Of A Dream

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith

This week, celebrated as one of contemporary jazz’s most enduring brotherhoods, Pieces of a Dream return with their vibrant new release, *Heading Out*. Discovered by Grover Washington, Jr. and praised by legends like Count Basie, the Philadelphia trio grew from teen prodigies into global smooth jazz icons. Often dubbed the “Steely Dan of Smooth Jazz,” their signature blend of jazz, R&B, soul, and funk has earned worldwide tours, more than a million albums sold, and decades of radio hits. Founding members James Lloyd and Curtis Harmon continue to push forward with the same fire and finesse that defined their beginnings—proving their musical journey is still very much in motion.

Catch them on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE. Cool. Smooth. Hot.

