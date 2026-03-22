J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday March 28 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Charles A Kelly

J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power — Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Charles A. Kelly, a gold-record recording artist, keyboardist, producer, and composer began his musical journey in Philadelphia and went on to tour with legendary groups like Blue Magic and The Platters.

His career includes collaborations with icons such as Stevie Wonder and work with numerous chart-topping artists across pop, R&B, and jazz. From stage to studio to screen, his versatile career spans decades.

Catch his latest, ‘Focus On Purpose’ on J:Cubed, Saturday night at 7 PM on WVPE. Cool. Smooth. Hot.

