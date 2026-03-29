J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 4 2025 at 7 pm est. This week: The Mainstream-Urban Jazz Jam
This Saturday night on J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® 🎶 Host Karl Smith brings you the best in jazz with a special throwback edition celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month. Enjoy timeless tracks from Lee Morgan, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Wes Montgomery. Plus a set of urban jazz. Don’t miss it—only on 88.1 WVPE at 7 p.m.