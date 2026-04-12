J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 18 2026 2025 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Herbie Hancock

J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with a deep dive into the life and legacy of one of music’s true innovators—Herbie Hancock. Few artists have shaped the sound of jazz, R&B, and electronic music as profoundly as Hancock. From groundbreaking acoustic compositions to pioneering electronic explorations, his influence spans generations. As Miles Davis once said, *“Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk—and I haven’t heard anybody yet who has come after him.”

A visionary. A trailblazer. A living legend.

Join host Karl Smith for a special program honoring a musician who continues to redefine what jazz can be.

J:Cubed—Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

