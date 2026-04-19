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J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 25 2026 at 7 p.m.est. This week: Jazz-The Impact

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 19, 2026 at 10:22 AM EDT
Jazz Appreciation Month
National Museum of American History
Jazz Appreciation Month

This Saturday night on J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® 🎶 Ever wonder how some artists got started and how jazz music influenced them from Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye… in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month …the impact. Host Karl Smith brings you a look at how jazz has influenced some of the most recognizable artists. Don’t miss it, it’s all on J:Cubed on 88.1 WVPE at 7 p.m.
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News J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzFeaturefeatures