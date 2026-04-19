J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday April 25 2026 at 7 p.m.est. This week: Jazz-The Impact

This Saturday night on J:Cubed – Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth, and Hot!® 🎶 Ever wonder how some artists got started and how jazz music influenced them from Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye… in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month …the impact. Host Karl Smith brings you a look at how jazz has influenced some of the most recognizable artists. Don’t miss it, it’s all on J:Cubed on 88.1 WVPE at 7 p.m.

