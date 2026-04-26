J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 2 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Sir Spencer

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

This week, meet “Sir Spencer,” the dynamic duo of guitarist Jamey Arent and keyboardist Nigel Hall. Nigel is a founding member of the acclaimed funk-jazz-soul-hip hop band Lettuce and a Grammy winner for his work on Go-Go Juice by Jon Cleary, which took home Best Regional Roots Music Album. Jamey brings serious pedigree as well, having performed with a who’s-who of artists, including Smokey Robinson.

Their new single, “Espresso Noir,” is a groove you don’t want to miss—it’s the featured track this week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool. Smooth and Hot!®

