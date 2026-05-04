J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 9 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Mindi Abair

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

This week, Mindi Abair. During her remarkable 21-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Mindi Abair has garnered 2 GRAMMY nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences with her soaring melodies and powerhouse style. In 2014, Mindi received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category for Summer Horns with Dave Koz, Richard Elliot and Gerald Albright, followed by a 2015 GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP Wild Heart featuring the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb’ Mo’, and Max Weinberg.

Her ability to blend jazz, blues, r&b, funk and pop has kept Mindi consistently at the top of the charts. Her new single ‘Falling In Love’ is the lead this week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool. Smooth and Hot!®

