J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 16 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Kayla Waters

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station. This week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth and Hot!®, we spotlight Kayla Waters. True to the meaning of her name—“Keeper of the Keys”—Kayla Waters is keeping contemporary jazz flowing with style, soul, and purpose.

A five-time Billboard and Mediabase No. 1 artist, Kayla made history as the first female pianist to hold the top spot on the charts for six consecutive weeks with her hit singles I Am, Zephyr, Full Bloom, Open Portals, and Undulation.

Her remarkable talent has led to performances alongside music legends and acclaimed artists including Stevie Wonder, Patrice Rushen, Avery Sunshine, Maysa Leak, Sheila E., Dave Koz, and her father, Kim Waters.

Kayla continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic artistry and uplifting sound. Her newest single, Bountiful, leads the way this week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—

