J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday May 30 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Chieli Minucci and Special EFX

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station. This week, Karl spotlights Chieli Minucci and Special EFX. For more than four decades, Chieli Minucci has been a driving force in modern electric jazz, ever since co-founding Special EFX with percussionist George Jinda in 1982.

Today, Minucci continues to perform both as a solo artist and with Special EFX, bringing audiences the signature blend of smooth grooves, infectious melodies and world-inspired rhythms that helped define the contemporary jazz sound. Chieli Minucci and Special EFX’s ‘Been So Long’ leads this week’s edition of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday night at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE.

