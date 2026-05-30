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The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast hosted by Dawn Burns focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of national, regional and local creators. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Saturday at 12 noon Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)Now also available to listen on: apple Podcasts, Spotify and amazon music.

‘The Sauce’ EP 64: Kinga Glyk, DJ Terminator X, Tim Cunningham

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 30, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT
Left: Kinga Glyk Center: DJ Terminator X Right: Tim Cunningham
Photos provided by Kinga Glyk, DJ Terminator X and Tim Cunningham
Left: Kinga Glyk Center: DJ Terminator X Right: Tim Cunningham

Tune in Saturday, June 13 at 12 noon Eastern for a fresh edition of The Sauce with host Dawn Burns on 88.1 WVPE. This episode features Polish bassist and composer Kinga Głyk, one of contemporary jazz’s most exciting young voices. Born in 1997, Kinga began performing at age 12 with her family’s Głyk P.I.K Trio. Blending funk, fusion, and modern jazz grooves, her dynamic electric bass style continues to redefine the instrument’s role in contemporary music.
Also featured is Norman Rogers, better known as Terminator X, the legendary DJ whose groundbreaking work with Public Enemy helped shape hip hop history.
Plus, saxophonist Tim Cunningham joins the conversation to share insights on his signature blend of smooth jazz and soulful R&B—music that’s smooth, sultry, cool, and funky.
Don’t miss The Sauce, Saturday, June 13 at 12 noon Eastern.

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“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.
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