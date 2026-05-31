J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 6 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Daryl Beebe

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station. This week, Karl spotlights Detroit saxophonist Daryl Beebe. A gifted performer, producer, composer, educator, and motivational speaker, Beebe has shared the stage with artists including Norman Brown, Will Downing, Stephanie Mills, Tim Bowman, Karen Clark-Sheard, James Carter, and Donnie McClurkin.

Daryl'’s music continues to make waves in both smooth jazz and gospel. His 2020 single “Breathe” reached No. 6 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart, and his latest groove, “I-75” featuring guitarist Tim Bowman, reflects his deep connection to Detroit’s music community.

Catch Daryl Beebe this Saturday night at 7 PM on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® on 88.1 WVPE.

