J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 20 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Embassy

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

This week, Karl spotlights Embassy, the acclaimed collaboration between producer Michael Broening and bassist Mel Brown. Their debut single, “One of a Kind,” featuring Tim Bowman, earned widespread praise and became a favorite among smooth jazz fans. Now, EMBASSY returns with “Drivetime,” a vibrant new release that captures the same signature blend of melody, groove, and sophistication. Joining Broening and Brown on this track is renowned saxophonist Randy Scott, adding his distinctive sound to the mix.

Catch “Drivetime” and more this Saturday at 7 PM on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® on 88.1 WVPE.

