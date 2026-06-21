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J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday June 27 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Bob Baldwin

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 21, 2026 at 12:48 PM EDT
Bob Baldwin
HEPnotic - Hep is the New Hip - 100 Years of Cool - Cover
Bob Baldwin

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith.

This week keyboardist, composer, and producer Bob Baldwin—a five-time SESAC Music Award winner and visionary behind NewUrbanJazz. With collaborations spanning Grover Washington, Jr., Regina Carter, and Will Downing, Baldwin bridges smooth jazz, R&B, and soul with unmistakable groove. His acclaimed tributes to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder showcase his deep reverence for musical icons and innovation that keeps contemporary jazz fresh, relevant, and endlessly inspired.

Catch his latest track, “HEPnotic (HEP IS THE NEW HIP),” is a tribute to his father—the original “hep cat, on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.
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News J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerJ:CubedKarl SmithCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth JazzFeaturefeatures