J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 4 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Evan Taylor

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith.

Trumpeter Evan Taylor delivers what some are calling the ultimate summer groove. The cut is called “Skate On” Evan’s musical skills began while playing weekly at his church. He studied at Michigan State University graduating with a Masters degree in Jazz. He’s an educator, performer and recording artist loving music from Jazz to R&B, Salsa, Gospel and Hip-Hop. “His trumpet work is outstanding. This is a name to watch for in the next few years.” said Fernando Rodriguez de Mondesert, JazzTimes. Chicago Jazz Magazine wrote about Taylor’s compositions, “warm solos and an infectious melodies that make his pieces absorbing.

”Catch his latest, ‘Skate On”…it’s the lead on J:Cubed, this Saturday night at 7pm on your NPR station 88.1 WVPE.

