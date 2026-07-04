J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 11 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Jackiem Joyner

J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith returns this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE with the latest from contemporary jazz saxophonist Jackiem Joyner. Equally celebrated as a chart-topping musician and acclaimed science-fiction author, Joyner has earned three Billboard No. 1 hits, toured more than 30 countries, and performed with artists including Angela Bofill, Najee, Keiko Matsui, Peter White, Ronnie Laws, and the late George Duke.

This week, Karl features the special remix of "Boss," the lead track from Jackiem's album Every Part of Me. Don't miss the cool, smooth, and hot of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power, Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

