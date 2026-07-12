J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 18 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Jazz Holdouts

J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith returns this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE, featuring the latest from Jazz Holdouts. Founded by keyboardist Alan Palanker and saxophonist Lou Cortelezzi, this contemporary smooth jazz supergroup is made up of elite session musicians whose credits include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, and Chaka Khan. From Berklee College of Music to the Billboard charts, Jazz Holdouts continue to deliver sophisticated, contemporary jazz with their newest release, “Kona’s Coffee.”

Tune in to J:Cubed Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

