J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday July 25 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Byron Miller

J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith returns this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE with the latest from chart-topping bassist Byron Miller. Following the success of his No. 1 smooth jazz hit, Any Time, Any Place, Miller returns with a soulful new interpretation of Al Jarreau's Secrets of Love. Featuring guitarist Paul Jackson Jr. and powerhouse vocalist Kimberly Brewer, the track blends rich grooves, soaring melodies, and Miller's signature bass work into a heartfelt tribute to romance and one of jazz's most beloved voices.

Hear it before the release of PsychoBass 4: Motor City Love. Tune in Saturday at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

