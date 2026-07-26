J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 1 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Kyle Schroeder

Cool, smooth and hot! That’s how we do it on J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith, returning this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE. This week, we’re vibing with saxophonist Kyle Schroeder and his fresh take on the 2024 TikTok hit “Let’s Vibe” from FRENCHGRL. Kyle has been making his mark on the contemporary jazz scene since 2013, sharing the stage with some serious talent, including Ben Tankard, Four80East, Nick Colionne, Eric Darius, Two Friends, and more.

Now he’s bringing his own sound and style to “Let’s Vibe”—and that’s where we’re kicking things off this week on J:Cubed. J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®—Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

