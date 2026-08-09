J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 15 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Blake Aaron

Tune in this Saturday at 7 PM to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station. This week, guitarist, composer and producer Blake Aaron takes the spotlight. A Billboard #1 artist and producer, Aaron has scored five #1 Billboard singles, including his silky-smooth hit “Fall for You.” His album, Love and Rhythm, has delivered two #1 Billboard singles.

Named “a genius on the guitar” by the Los Angeles Times, Aaron has performed and recorded with artists including Philip Bailey, Sheila E., Carlos Santana, Bobby Womack, Keiko Matsui and Najee.

And this week, his latest release, “Endless Weekend” leads the way. Don’t miss Blake Aaron on J:Cubed Saturday at 7 p.m.

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