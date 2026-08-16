J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday August 22 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Michael Fields Jr

Cool, smooth and hot! That’s J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with host Karl Smith, this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE. This week, we open with award-winning bassist, producer and contemporary jazz artist Michael Fields Jr. and “Tulsa City Limits,” the first single from his new album, Michael.

Featuring acclaimed saxophonist Gerald Albright, the infectious track blends soulful melodies, contemporary production and Fields’ signature bass-driven sound. It’s also a musical tribute to Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city that has embraced his music and influenced his artistic journey.

Join Karl Smith for the best in contemporary jazz on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE.

