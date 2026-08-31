J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 5 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Shea Taylor

Cool, smooth and hot! That’s J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with host Karl Smith, this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE!

This week, J:Cubed spotlights Robert “Shea” Taylor, the Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist making his smooth jazz debut with Love Samba. Taylor’s impressive résumé includes co-writing and producing Beyoncé hits including “Countdown,” “Love On Top” and “End of Time,” along with work for Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and others.

Now, he steps into the spotlight with a sultry, saxophone-driven celebration of love, rhythm and romance.

Don’t miss J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®—Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE!

