J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 12 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Boney James

Cool, smooth and hot! That’s J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power with host Karl Smith, this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE! This week, J:Cubed spotlights four-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum saxophonist Boney James. Twenty albums into a remarkable career, James continues to explore new musical territory with his upcoming release, *A Simple Man*, arriving October 2 on Concord Records. Produced by James, the soulful collection reflects a desire for clarity and a return to life’s essentials. The album’s first radio release, “Storybook,” features legendary guitarist Larry Carlton and a Steely Dan-inspired groove you won’t want to miss.

Tune in for J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE!

