J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday September 26 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Xavier Gordon

Cool, smooth and hot! That’s J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power, hosted by Karl Smith, this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE! This week, J:Cubed spotlights pianist, songwriter, producer and jazz artist Xavier Gordon. A native of Conyers, Georgia, Gordon began playing piano at age eight and grew up surrounded by music and the sounds of the church. His talents earned a scholarship to study jazz performance and a degree in Jazz Studies from Georgia State University.

In Los Angeles, Xavier collaborated with artists including Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx and John Legend. His Grammy-nominated production work and Billboard-charting music—including “PCH”—have established him as a dynamic force in contemporary jazz.

Tune in Saturday at 7 p.m. on 88.1 WVPE for J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth and Hot!®

