J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 3 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Kim Waters

Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool. Smooth. HOT! It’s J:Cubed, hosted by Karl Smith, this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on 88.1 WVPE!

This week, we turn the spotlight on saxophonist, composer and producer Kim Waters—a powerhouse of Urban Smooth Jazz and Contemporary Jazz.

For more than 35 years, Kim Waters has been creating the kind of music that becomes the soundtrack to your life. His soulful sax, unmistakable style and stellar production have made him one of jazz’s most celebrated and best-selling instrumental artists.

And now, he’s back with his latest release, Palm City!

Tune in this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern for J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power on 88.1 WVPE.

Kim Waters. Palm City. J:Cubed…Cool, Smooth and Hot!®

