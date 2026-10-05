J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 10 2026 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week Norman Brown

Tune in to J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power — Cool, Smooth & Hot!

This week, host Karl Smith shines the spotlight on Grammy-winning guitarist Norman Brown.

Dubbed by George Benson as “one of the greatest, most articulate guitarists out there,” Brown was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and raised in Kansas City, where he first picked up the guitar.

Inspired early on by Jimi Hendrix, Brown’s signature sound was also deeply influenced by his father’s love of Wes Montgomery. The result? Smooth technique, genre-blending grooves, and a musical spirit rooted in positivity and balance—all on full display in his latest release, Home Stretch.

Catch J:Cubed: Jazz to the 3rd Power this Saturday night at 7 p.m. on your NPR station, 88.1 WVPE.

Cool. Smooth. Hot. J:Cubed.

