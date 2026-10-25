J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday October 31 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Mindi Abair

Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with host Karl Smith this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station.

This week, Mindi Abair. With an impressive 21-year recording career, saxophonist and vocalist Mindi Abair has earned two GRAMMY nominations and established herself as a standout force in contemporary jazz and blues. Known for her soaring melodies, soulful vocals, and electrifying stage presence, she has collaborated with some of music’s most celebrated artists. Her first GRAMMY nomination came in 2014 for Summer Horns, alongside Dave Koz, Richard Elliot, and Gerald Albright, in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category. In 2015, she received a second nomination for her solo album Wild Heart, recognized for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and featuring an all-star lineup that included the late Gregg Allman, Joe Perry, Trombone Shorty, Booker T. Jones, Keb’ Mo’, and Max Weinberg.

Her ability to blend jazz, blues, r&b, funk and pop has kept Mindi Abair consistently at the top of the charts. Her new single ‘The Way That You Love Me’ is the lead this week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool. Smooth and Hot!®

