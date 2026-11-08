J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® Saturday November 14 2026 at 7 p.m. This week: Lalah Hathaway

Tune in this Saturday at 7 PM to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® with your host, Karl Smith, on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station!

This week, we celebrate a voice that is truly one of a kind: Lalah Hathaway!

One of contemporary music's most prolific songwriters and one of radio's most celebrated vocal artists, Lalah has made an undeniable mark on Contemporary Jazz. And our format has embraced her!

The music: Forever, For Always, For Love… When Your Life Was Low with Joe Sample… Fever, also with Joe Sample… No Lie with Michael McDonald… not forgetting Love and Nothing Less with Keiko Matsui.

It’s hard to find a voice is quite like Lalah’s: Give her just two notes, and you know exactly who you're listening to. That's the magic.

From her brand-new album, Made in Chicago, her new single, "Every Little Thing"—and it's taking the lead this week on J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®

Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, Michiana’s NPR station.

