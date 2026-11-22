Tune in to J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!® this Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE, your NPR station!

This week, I’m leaning into the COOL side of J:Cubed. The mission? To help you reset your blood pressure, slow your heart rate, and let the music work its magic. Because sometimes, all you need is the right music to help you exhale.

My playlist features a handful of my personal favorites, with sounds ranging from vocalist Kem to keyboardist Ben Tankard, the late, great Al Jarreau, and saxophonist Boney James.

It's a little cool, a little smooth, and always hot! Get ready to relax, unwind, and let the music take you there.

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power—Cool, Smooth and Hot!®

This Saturday at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE!

