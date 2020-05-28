© 2022 WVPE
NPR News

How To Make A Mini-Zine About Life During The Pandemic

By Malaka Gharib
Published May 28, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

Check the hashtag #quaranzine on social media and you'll see thousands of mini books — called zines — that people are making to document their lives in the pandemic.

Read the comic to find out how you can make one yourself — including how to fold your zine and what to write about. All you'll need is a sheet of paper, a pen, 30 minutes and a little creativity.

Panel 1
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/
panel 2
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/
panel 3
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/
panel 4
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/
panel 5
/ Malaka Gharib/ NPR
/

We'd love to see your final zines. Post them on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #quaranzine and #NPRLifeKIt. We'll be keeping our eye out for them!

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
