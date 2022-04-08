Betty White's TV scripts and other personal belongings face auction this weekend

Updated September 22, 2022 at 2:06 AM ET

A collection of Betty White's personal items, including her original director chair from The Golden Girls set and an autographed copy of the show's pilot script, are set to be auctioned off this weekend.

The collection, which includes fine jewelry, awards and parts of White's wardrobe, made exhibition stops around the globe earlier in the summer and will hit the auction block Friday to Sunday in Beverly Hills, California.

The iconic American actress and comedian, known for her charm, wit and sharpness died in December, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls," said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, in a news release.

Throughout her multidecade career, White produced Life With Elizabeth and The Betty White Show. She later starred as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls before appearing in The Proposal and Hot in Cleveland.

The auction includes a plaque from Sunset Gower Studios where the Golden Girls was shot, and a "large number" of scripts for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

White's Emmy Award nomination certificates for The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live and Hot in Cleveland are also among the auction items. The gown White wore to the Emmy Awards in 1989 will also be included.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.