Emmy Awards 2023: The complete list of winners

Updated January 15, 2024 at 8:37 PM ET

The 75th Emmy Awards aired Monday night on Fox. Below are nominees in some of the main categories, with winners marked in bold.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding drama series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series



Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong (Beef)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding talk series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding scripted variety series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

