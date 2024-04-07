South Carolina defeats Iowa to win the women's NCAA basketball championship

The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions, beating fellow top-seed rival Iowa and its star Caitlin Clark 87-75.

The win gives coach Dawn Staley and her team a third NCAA title, capping a perfect season for the Gamecocks.

The Hawkeyes, powered by superstar guard Clark in her final college season, were going for their first championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

