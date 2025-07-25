© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Who or what is Trump's "beautiful baby?" Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Ozzy Osbourne, Candace Owens, Hulk Hogan.
Alex Pantling/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
From left: Ozzy Osbourne, Candace Owens, Hulk Hogan.

This week, President Trump said a "beautiful baby" was born. Is that a literal infant? A metaphorical one? WHAT KIND OF BABY?

If you know, you'll get at least one question right this week.

Want to give quiz writing a try? We're taking reader submissions. The form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 29.

Loading...

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from July 21 through 29.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.