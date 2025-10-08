Greetings from the Mediterranean, where dolphins swim alongside a migrant rescue ship

Loading...

It was my fifth day on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea with the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, reporting on their attempts to rescue migrants stranded at sea. We'd set off a year ago from the Italian port of Civitavecchia, and in the 10 days I was aboard their ship, the Geo Barents, they saved 258 lives.

These migrants — some whole families, one teenager traveling alone, many young men, a mother with her three young children — had started their journey in Libya, paying smugglers thousands of dollars for this chance to reach Europe. A shot in the dark.

For the rescuers on the Geo Barents, this work was exhausting, traumatizing — and inspiring. They could be at sea for months. The best respite was on the boat's helipad. The spot variously served as a jogging track and a place for yoga and meditation. There would be several staff members at any one time out running in the afternoons.

One evening, the rescuers and I watched as these dolphins swam alongside the ship. Their leaps and games in the frothy water made our hearts soar. It reminded me that even in this sometimes cruel world, life and beauty persist.

