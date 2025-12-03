Sunday Special: Beyond the Headlines - NPR Correspondents on the Craft of Reporting Stories

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at Noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Host Scott Detrow talks with NPR Correspondents, going "beyond the headlines" to explore the craft of reporting Stories. Reporters open their notebooks and share the ways they find stories and bring them to the audience. Topics include riding a migrant train across Mexico in the dead of night, how to get Elon Musk’s attention and what it was like to cover the Sean Combs trial. Derived from the year’s best conversations.