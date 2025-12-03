© 2025 WVPE
Sunday Special: Beyond the Headlines - NPR Correspondents on the Craft of Reporting Stories

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:21 PM EST
Scott Detrow
NPR
Scott Detrow

Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at Noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Host Scott Detrow talks with NPR Correspondents, going "beyond the headlines" to explore the craft of reporting Stories. Reporters open their notebooks and share the ways they find stories and bring them to the audience. Topics include riding a migrant train across Mexico in the dead of night, how to get Elon Musk’s attention and what it was like to cover the Sean Combs trial. Derived from the year’s best conversations.
Tags
NPR News featuresFeatureSpecial Programming