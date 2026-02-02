N.Y. Republican met with jeers over ICE tactics during town hall in swing district

SUFFERN, N.Y. — Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican in a competitive New York congressional district, ran into a disruptive and sometimes hostile crowd at a town hall on Sunday night.

With the GOP holding onto a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats hope to flip the seat in this year's midterm races. The Cook Political Report considers the election in New York's 17th Congressional District, which covers several suburban New York counties in the Hudson River Valley, a toss-up race.

While appearing at a community college in suburban Rockland County, Lawler tried to appeal to the broad spectrum of constituents in his district.

"People cannot afford to live here," Lawler told the crowded auditorium. "It's why I have focused extensively on key issues like housing."

But audience questions quickly turned to recent events in Minneapolis and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's tactics.

Just days before, Lawler had published a guest essay in The New York Times saying that the country's current immigration policy is not working and called for a "a common-sense bipartisan solution."

"I think what happened in Minneapolis is tragic," Lawler said Sunday. "I believe it was entirely preventable."

Lawler told the town hall audience that he supports certain reforms of ICE tactics and immigration policy. He said he supports equipping ICE agents with body cameras and a ban on masks. The congressman said he also wants to create a path to legal status for immigrants who've worked in the U.S., pay taxes and have no criminal record.

" That does not mean citizenship, but it does mean that they come out of the shadows and that they can participate in our economy and in our community without fear of being deported," Lawler said.

While Lawler called for a thorough federal investigation into the shootings of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota, he faced jeers and insults from many in the room.

"What is the line that you won't cross?," one audience member could be heard asking at a microphone set up for constituents. "What can Trump do that you'll say that's wrong?"

Many people in the audience also demanded that Lawler be more forceful in his response to the recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis and immigration enforcement tactics in general.

"Again, my point with respect to Minneapolis is to let the investigations actually take place," Lawler said.

Despite the concerns expressed by constituents about ICE enforcement and immigration, the cost of living remains a top issue for voters.

Nicole Mirsky of Pearl River attended the town hall. She says she won't be voting for Lawler this year, citing concerns over affordable housing and energy prices.

Ellen Barbera from Haverstraw came out to support Lawler. She says that while her top concern is affordability, she thinks that Lawler, a Republican, will address her concerns better than a Democrat.

"I'm worried about the issues that really affect everybody," Barbera said. "The cost to live here, the cost to remain here after retirement."

So far, several Democrats are running against Congressman Lawler in November. Democrats enjoy a significant advantage over Republicans among the district's registered voters, according to recent state voter registration data. The latest data also shows there are slightly more voters who do not identify with any party than registered Republicans among Lawler's constituents.

Lawler says he plans to have in-person town halls for his constituents in other counties that make up New York's 17th Congressional District.

